ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 300.83 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 17 Current Ratio and a 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 0%. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.