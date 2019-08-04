ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Contrasting side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.60 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $163.33, with potential upside of 45.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 98.8% respectively. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.