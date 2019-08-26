Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 108.98 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. has a beta of 3.72 and its 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Vical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 189.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.