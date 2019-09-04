Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 151.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 47.6%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
