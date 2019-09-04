Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 151.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 47.6%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.