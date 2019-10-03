Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,491,737,288.14% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 291.01%. Competitively the average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10, which is potential 81.82% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.