Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Since Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 28639.05 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and ObsEva SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 251.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.