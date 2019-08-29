Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.56 N/A -1.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.72. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 147.37% at a $40 consensus target price. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20.31, with potential upside of 182.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 66.6% respectively. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.