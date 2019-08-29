Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|75.56
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Volatility & Risk
Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.72. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 147.37% at a $40 consensus target price. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20.31, with potential upside of 182.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 66.6% respectively. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
