Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average target price is $11.25, while its potential upside is 312.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 19.5% respectively. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.