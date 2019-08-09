Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.