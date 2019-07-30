Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.11 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s 3.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 291.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 121.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.