Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.11
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Volatility and Risk
Immunic Inc.’s 3.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 291.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 121.83%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
