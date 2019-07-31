Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.36 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immunic Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.91 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.