Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.97 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 22.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.