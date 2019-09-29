Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 16,943,042.54% -235.3% -182.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,868,641.58% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 273.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.