Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.72. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.2 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 135.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.