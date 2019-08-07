Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 25.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.