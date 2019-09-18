Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.72 and it happens to be 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunic Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, and a 172.29% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 245.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.