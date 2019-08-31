Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

We are comparing Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 431.78 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Immunic Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 135.16% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.