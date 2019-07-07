Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.91 and it happens to be 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 503.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 34%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.