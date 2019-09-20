Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.51% and an $40 consensus price target. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Immunic Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.