Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 135.16%. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average price target of $78.17, with potential upside of 99.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 80.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.