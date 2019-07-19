Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -1.94% weaker performance.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.