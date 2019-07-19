Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -1.94% weaker performance.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
