Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.72. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 185.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 9.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.