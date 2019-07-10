Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.91 and it happens to be 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.