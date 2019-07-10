Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.46
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Volatility & Risk
Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.91 and it happens to be 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
