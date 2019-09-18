Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 272.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 179.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 17.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.