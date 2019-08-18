Immunic Inc. (IMUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Achaogen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Immunic Inc. has a 196.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40. Competitively the average price target of Achaogen Inc. is $2, which is potential 1,718.18% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.