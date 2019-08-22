Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. has a beta of 3.72 and its 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 176.63%. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.2, with potential upside of 239.89%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.