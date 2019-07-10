Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.91 beta means Immunic Inc.’s volatility is 291.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 40.2%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.