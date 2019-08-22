Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.03 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 180.90% and an $40 average target price. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 144.44% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 36.1% respectively. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.