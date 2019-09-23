Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 70.93 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunic Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 188.18% for Immunic Inc. with consensus target price of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.