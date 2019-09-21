Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 185.51% at a $40 average price target. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 430.97% and its average price target is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.