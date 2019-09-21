Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|15.62
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 185.51% at a $40 average price target. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 430.97% and its average price target is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
