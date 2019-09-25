Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 229.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.