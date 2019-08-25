Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 272.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 189.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 17.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.