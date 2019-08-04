Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Contrasting side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.01 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential upside is 79.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 52.5% respectively. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.