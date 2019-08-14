Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.19 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 202.34%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 73.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 45.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.