Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.19
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 202.34%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 73.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 45.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
