Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.17 2.35M -34.26 0.00 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 17,381,656.80% -235.3% -182.3% Moderna Inc. 1,201,719,745.22% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Immunic Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 302.01% and an $40 average price target. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 157.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

