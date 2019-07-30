Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.