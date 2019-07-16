Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Immunic Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Immunic Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.30% -182.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Immunic Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Immunic Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Immunic Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.91. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Immunic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Immunic Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.