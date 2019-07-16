Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.9% of Immunic Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Immunic Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.30%
|-182.30%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Immunic Inc. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Immunic Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.84
|2.69
|2.84
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Immunic Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.91. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.
Dividends
Immunic Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Immunic Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.