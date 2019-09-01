Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunic Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.72 beta means Immunic Inc.’s volatility is 272.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immunic Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 135.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.