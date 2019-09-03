Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.15 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immunic Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 140.24% upside potential and an average price target of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Immunic Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.