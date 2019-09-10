Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 193.90%. Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 81.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 7.2%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.