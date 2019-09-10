Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 193.90%. Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 81.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 7.2%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.