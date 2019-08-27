Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparison side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility & Risk
Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 176.63%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 20.6%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Immunic Inc.
