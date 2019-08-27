Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparison side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 176.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 20.6%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Immunic Inc.