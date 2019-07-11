Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.15 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.91 beta. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 322.54% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 87.1%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.