Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|9.15
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Risk and Volatility
Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.91 beta. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 322.54% and its consensus price target is $24.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Immunic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 87.1%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.
