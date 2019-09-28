Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 16,943,042.54% -235.3% -182.3% Epizyme Inc. 571,012,145.75% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 273.83% at a $40 average target price. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 111.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 94.5%. Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Immunic Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.