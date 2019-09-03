Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.10 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.72 and it happens to be 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 151.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Immunic Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.