Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|23.54
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc. has a 196.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.