Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.54 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has a 196.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.