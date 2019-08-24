Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|20.13
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Immunic Inc. has a 189.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.
Summary
BeiGene Ltd. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
