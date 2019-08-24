Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc. has a 189.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.