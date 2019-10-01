Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparing side by side

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 17,041,334.30% -235.3% -182.3% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,547,984,644.91% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 291.39% and an $40 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.