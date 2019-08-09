Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 2036.47 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

Immune Design Corp. and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Immune Design Corp. has a consensus price target of $5.93, and a 1.37% upside potential. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 25.05% and its consensus price target is $62.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Zogenix Inc. looks more robust than Immune Design Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.