Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immune Design Corp. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Immune Design Corp. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immune Design Corp. has an average price target of $5.93, and a 1.37% upside potential. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 853.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immune Design Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.