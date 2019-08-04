Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immune Design Corp. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immune Design Corp. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.37% and an $5.93 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Immune Design Corp. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.